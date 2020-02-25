|
|
Patricia Duhon, 71, of Whitewright Texas peacefully took her last breaths of life Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home by her fireplace with her family and beloved pets. Patti was born October 17, 1948.
Patti enjoyed cooking for her husband, gardening, sewing, taking RV trips across the country, spending time at Texas Pistol Academy and raising puppies, pigs, and chickens.
Patti was survived by her husband Robert Duhon of Whitewright, TX; son Michael Hall and wife Shelia of Denison, TX; son Christopher Hall and wife Heather of Oppelo, AR; grandson, Nathan Hall of Denison, TX; siblings Bettye Woodall of Paris, TX and Bobby Askue of Dover, AR.
Patti was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Askue and brother, Jerry Askue.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date at the Texas Pistol Academy where she lived and worked alongside her loving husband. Patti's family wishes to thank Guardian Hospice for all the kindness and care they provided for Patti and her family during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Guardian Hospice of Sherman TX. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020