Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Resources
More Obituaries for PATTI DUHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATTI DUHON


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATTI DUHON Obituary
Patricia Duhon, 71, of Whitewright Texas peacefully took her last breaths of life Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home by her fireplace with her family and beloved pets. Patti was born October 17, 1948.
Patti enjoyed cooking for her husband, gardening, sewing, taking RV trips across the country, spending time at Texas Pistol Academy and raising puppies, pigs, and chickens.
Patti was survived by her husband Robert Duhon of Whitewright, TX; son Michael Hall and wife Shelia of Denison, TX; son Christopher Hall and wife Heather of Oppelo, AR; grandson, Nathan Hall of Denison, TX; siblings Bettye Woodall of Paris, TX and Bobby Askue of Dover, AR.
Patti was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Askue and brother, Jerry Askue.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date at the Texas Pistol Academy where she lived and worked alongside her loving husband. Patti's family wishes to thank Guardian Hospice for all the kindness and care they provided for Patti and her family during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Guardian Hospice of Sherman TX. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATTI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -