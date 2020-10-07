Paul Dale Holley Sr. of Denison departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Denton Regional Medical Center in Denton. Dale was born May 22, 1939 to the late Jonathan Paul Holley and the late Willie Gay (Slagle) Simmons at Madera, CA.
Dale was a devout Christian and had lived in Denison several times over the years. He was well known for he never met anyone without trying to make a friend of them. Dale could play almost any musical instrument, and knew all the Gospel songs by heart. Dale was a longtime member of the Raynal Tabernacle until the church building was given to another Christian congregation. For several years, until the Chinese Corona Virus was unleashed upon the world, Dale and his musical instruments, along with Brother Jerry Johnson, held a Sunday morning prayer meeting at the Beacon Hill Rehabilitation Center. He also helped Brother Robert Fields with a Thursday night service at the God's House Full Gospel Church at Tom Bean. Dale had for years visited the local jails on weekends to console and pray with any who were there and wanted his help.
Dale was a most generous, loving person, never refusing a request for help. He helped his sister, Patricia, care for his invalid Mother and sister, Rose for many years until their deaths in 2017. He also refused to let life's hard knocks (and he had many) get him down, and after any such event would get back up and trudge on up the road. He knew that at the end of that road, Heaven awaited, where he would join his loved ones, all singing and dancing around the thrones of God and His son, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
Dale was preceded into death by his parents; his first wife, Martha (Pomeroy) Holley; his brothers, Thomas Franklin Holley, Jesse James Simmons; sister, Rose Gay Simmons; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Rider) Holley; son, Paul Dale Jr., both of Denison; brothers, William D. Holley of CA. and Ronald S. Holley of Georgia; sisters, Nancy Holley Shipp of Desoto, Mary Jean Wilkins of Duncanville and Patricia Ann Simmons of Denison and a special cousin, Laquita (Wofford) Lee of Paige along with several other beloved cousins.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at graveside in Fairview Cemetery in Denison with Brother Robert Fields officiating. Masks and social distancing requested.
Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
