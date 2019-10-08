Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Darroll Carter

Send Flowers
Paul Darroll Carter Obituary
Paul Daroll Carter, 59, of Pottsboro, died Friday, October 4, 2019.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson, MO. A family visiation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his daughter, Bobbi Martin (Miles) of Van Alstyne; son, Paul 'Toodie' (Sandra Norton Carter) of Blanchard, Okla; his mother, Judy Ehelers of Cape Girardeau, MO; step-father, Carl Ehlers of Cape Girardeau, MO; brother, Larry Don Niswonger of Cape Girardeau, MO; sister, Cindy (Bruce) Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau, MO; and three grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.