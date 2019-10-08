|
Paul Daroll Carter, 59, of Pottsboro, died Friday, October 4, 2019.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson, MO. A family visiation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his daughter, Bobbi Martin (Miles) of Van Alstyne; son, Paul 'Toodie' (Sandra Norton Carter) of Blanchard, Okla; his mother, Judy Ehelers of Cape Girardeau, MO; step-father, Carl Ehlers of Cape Girardeau, MO; brother, Larry Don Niswonger of Cape Girardeau, MO; sister, Cindy (Bruce) Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau, MO; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019