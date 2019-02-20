Home

Paul Junior Elcyzyn 92, of Kingston, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He was born on May 11, 1926 to the late Joseph Elcyzyn and Mary Begarek Elcyzyn in Harrah, Oklahoma. He raised in Harrah and attended a Catholic school. He later joined the United States Navy and served for 4 years as a 2nd Class Seaman. He worked in the dairy industry for over 40 years. Paul was affiliated with the catholic faith and he enjoyed gambling and riding in parades in his 1911 Ford car.

He is survived by:

Children: Donna Olsen and husband Larry, Durant, Oklahoma

Almeda Lee and husband Ray, Pink, Oklahoma

Grandchildren: Mike Price, Matt Olsen, Haley Olsen, Chris Stites, Steven Elcyzyn, Marcia Elcyzyn

Great Grandchildren: Colin Price, Logan Price, Ethan Price, Lyndsey Price, Rylan Olsen, Pyper Olsen, Hayden Stites, Haley Couture, Reecie Stites and Ryder Stites

1 Great Great Grandchildren: Hadley Price

Sister: Jessie Downey, Chillicothe, Missouri

Dog: Buddy

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sons; Claude and Donald and a great grandson; Nathan Price

Casket Bearers: Colin Price, Logan Price, Ethan Price, Mike Price, Chris Stites and Hayden Stites

Honorary Bearers: Lyndsey Price and Matt Olsen
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
