|
|
Paul Lillibridge died November 7, 2019, age 76, from head injuries received from a fall while working on his home. Born September 5, 1943 in Bayshore, New York to James Harold Lillibridge and Pauline Marie Roy Lillibridge.
He was the world's best mechanic, having his own garage in California for years, before moving here, in November 2002.
He is survived by son, Dean Lillibridge and wife Tammy of Sherman; daughter, Daylene Hankins and husband Stacy of Flower Mound; and two daughters in California, Lorina and Teisha Lillibridge; and ex-wife, Jennene Buckner of Whitesboro; and grandchildren, Kalee Perdue, Dillon Lillibridge and wife Julie, Keaton Lillibridge and wife Bethany of Sheramn, Mackenzie Hankins, Chase Hankins, Delaney Hankins, of Flower Mound; great-grandchildren, Ainslee and Gunner Lillibridge of Sherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Elliott; brother, Jim Lillibridge; and son, Robert Paul Lillibridge, age 3, in 1966.
At his request no services will be held. His body was willed to the Southwestern Medical Center, willed body program, Dallas, TX.
The family greatly wants to thank Kyle Carrigan (Paul's contractor) for being with Paul at the time of his passing. Paul was not alone at the end.
Also, special friends and good people to Paul, Martha Movers (ARF); Roxanne South (ARF); Darrell and Amy Hedges; Brent and Rebecca Nichols.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019