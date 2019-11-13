|
Funeral services for Paul Ray Huckabee will be held at
11 a.m. Thursday, November 14 at Waldo Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral. Mr. Huckabee, 57, passed away Tuesday, November 12 at Texoma Medical Center.
Paul was born February 25, 1962 in Sherman to Edwin and Fannie Bell (Hawthorne) Huckabee. He graduated from Tom
Bean High School and worked as an electrician for many years for Sherman schools. Later he worked as a cashier at Lowe's.
Mr. Huckabee is survived by his father, Edwin Huckabee and wife Barbara of Sherman; sister, Sandra Jobe of Sherman; nephews, DJ Rogers of Tom Bean and Wesley Rogers of Dallas;
three aunts, Shirley Johnson of Sherman, Bertha Hines of Sherman, and Katherine Reneau of Luella; step-brother, Nevin Marr of McKinney; and two beloved cats. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Bell Huckabee.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019