Paul S. Gordon Jr, 83, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in Pottsboro, Texas.
Paul is survived by his wife, Josie Kathrene "Kathy" Gordon of Pottsboro, TX; son, Danny Paul and wife, Kelly Anne of Gordon of Denison, TX; daughter, Lisa Lynette Gordon of Pottsboro, TX; sister, Carolyn Hope of Eatonville, WA; sister,-in-law, Brenda Raley of Whitney, TX; one grandson, two great grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kevin Shimp of Pottsboro, Texas. Private Interment will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 27, 2020