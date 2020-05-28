|
Paul S. Gordon Jr, died at his home in Pottsboro surrounded by family, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 83.
He was born in Farmersville, Texas, March 19, 1937 to Mattie Buena (Kuykendal) and Paul S. Gordon Sr. On June 24, 1961 he married Josie Kathrene "Kathy" Fulenchek. Together they had two children, Danny Paul and Lisa Lynette Gordon. He was employed at John Mansville for 18 years and was a welding instructor at Grayson County College for 21 years. He continued to do welding certifications until he was 80. Paul enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, spending time with his grandsons and great grandsons and especially working with the kids at the college.
Paul is survived by his wife, Josie Kathrene "Kathy" Gordon of Pottsboro, TX; son, Danny Paul Gordon and wife, Kelly Anne of Denison, TX; daughter, Lisa Lynette Gordon of Pottsboro, TX; sister, Carolyn Hope of Eatonville, WA; special sister-in-law, Brenda Raley of Whitney, TX; grandson Tyler Paul and wife, Jessica Danielle Gordon of Durant, OK; great grandsons, Ryan Counts and Henry Paul Gordon of Durant, OK; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Johnny "Bo" Gordon, and Micky Gordon., sisters, Doyce Gordon, and Kaye Daniels, and grandson Marshall William Roesler.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Brother Kevin Shimp and Brother Doug Lacy officiating. Private interment will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Cline, Tyler Gordon, Steve Cline, Don Gordon, Bucky Teel, and Ricky Toth.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 28, 2020