Paul Wayne Bridges
Paul Wayne Bridges, 76 of Dodd City, went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Paul Wayne was born on July 6, 1943 in Bonham, Texas to Paul and Lorene (Sis) Bridges. He loved his family, church and most of all his Lord and Savior. You never saw him without a smile. His strength and faith never wavered.
Services have been set for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Lannius Church of God under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Lackey and Rev. Roy Burpo will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Lannius, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, September 3 at Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
Serving as pallbearers will be the Council Members of the Lannius Church of God: David Coffman, Matt Davis, Gaylon Hammett, Dale Horton, Chad Knight and Nick Weeks.
Paul Wayne grew up on a farm in Dodd City and graduated from Dodd City High School. He met Nancy Karron Friday in high school, and they were married on September 30, 1961. They would have been married 58 years in September. Paul Wayne enjoyed many activities throughout his life. You could always find him at the church when the doors were open, and if he wasn't able to be there, he was somewhere telling someone about Jesus. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed working cattle with his grandson, Johnathan. Hunting and fishing were a few of his favorite hobbies, anything to spend time with the people he loved. From golf, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis or track he never missed one of the grandkids' sporting events. He was supportive, loving, and cared for his family and friends deeply. He was retired from General Cable after surviving being burned in a massive explosion at the plant early in his years of service. He also survived being mauled by a bull in 1996 and open-heart surgery in 2016. Most recently dealing with cancer and all the treatments that followed. Even in the final hours the nurse commented that she had never seen anyone with his strength.
A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses that cared for him - Ashley Kennon for the outstanding home health care.
Paul Wayne is survived by his wife, Nancy Karron Bridges of the home and mother Lorene (Sis) Bridges of Dodd City. Daughters Lesia Bridges and Kim and husband Mike Burpo all of Lannius. Grandchildren Johnathan Burpo, wife Megan and great grandson Keegan of Dodd City. Jennifer Wilson, husband Derek and great grandsons Caden and Blake of Lannius. Brothers Rev. Larry and wife Glenda and Randell and wife Melissa all of Blossom. Nieces and nephews - Ronnie Bridges and wife Colby and their children Kelsie, Carson, and Callan. Vicki Bridges. Jordan and Kirsten Bridges all of Blossom. Uncle JB and wife Diane and Sister-in law Gayle Mills, husband Bruce, son Garry and family all of Dodd City. Host of friends and family including the Lannius Church of God membership. His father, Paul Bridges preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lannius Church of God.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 3, 2019