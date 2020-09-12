SHERMAN–Paul Wayne Griffin, age 69, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

He was born on October 15, 1950 in Sherman, Texas the son of Jessie Ford Griffin and Wanda Pearl Cloud Griffin. Paul married Debbie Atkins on October 30, 1970 in Denton, Texas. Paul worked and managed Sherman Steel Supply for 15 years. Paul retired from Ferguson waterworks. He loved welding, building things and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Griffin, one daughter, Kristina Cooper and husband Monty of Denison, one granddaughter, Jessica Cooper Medaris of Sherman, four great grandchildren, Ethan Smith, Madison Villa, Ty Medaris and Dorian Medaris. Paul is also survived by his special great niece, Cara Atkins of Denton, three great great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Ford Griffin.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

