Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331

PAUL WILLIAM DANIEL

PAUL WILLIAM DANIEL Obituary
Paul William Daniel of Mesquite, Texas passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at the age of 82.
Services for Paul will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Old Church in Bennington, Oklahoma at 2:00pm. Following will be internment at Bennington Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Wanda John. Children Steven William Daniel of Cisco, Texas, Jonathan Kenyon Daniel of Mesquite, Texas and Leaton Blair Daniel of Mesquite, Texas, and Three Grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
