Paula Gene Tamburin, 61 slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Mullican Care Center in Savoy, Texas.
Paula was born November 8, 1957 in Whitewright, Texas the daughter of Billy Jack and Betty Ann (Robbins) Coffman. She earned a Bachelor Degree in Education with a minor in Psychology. Paula married the love of her life, Mike Tamburin, April 8, 1995. Paula loved her family, and spending time with them. She loved the Lord and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Although her passing leaves a void in all our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Paula leaves behind her family, sons, Daniel Whitely and wife, Stacy of Sherman, TX, David Whitley and wife Amy of Howe TX; grandkids, Shyenne Garrison, of Sherman, TX, Shaylen Garrison of Sherman, TX, Chris Garrison and Maci Cox of Sherman, TX, Tyler Whitley and Maddie Cureton of Howe, TX, Jesika Whitley of Howe, TX, Morgan Clark of Tom Bean, TX; special like grandkids, Haley Bennett and son, Jaxon of Sherman, TX, and McKayla Perdue of Sherman, TX; nieces and nephews, Bradley and Michelle Johnson, Wayne Garrett Ryon, Makayla Ryon, Misty Coffman and Brandon Vega, Addison Coffman and Ashley Coffman, great nieces, and nephews,, Ronnie Johnson, Addison Mutchler, Wayne Mutchler, Kaylee Johnson , Dakota Johnson, Miguel Rodriquez, Vivian Rodriquez, Matthew Rodriquez, Mason Vega and Alex Vega. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Jack Coffman, husband, Mike Tamburin, grandparents, Daisy and Speed Robbins, Roy and Ruby Coffman and nephew, Jerry Don Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church with Pastors David Murphy and Jerry Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 -8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 1st at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Johnson, Tyler Whitley, Chris Garrison, Rusty Roberson, Randy Roberson and Jimmy Cunningham.
The family would like to say thank you to Mickey and Nita Brand for always being there for mom. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice and Mullican Care Center for loving our mom and keeping her comfortable.
Arrangements are under the directions of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019