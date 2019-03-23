|
|
|
Paula Juan Howell died Wednesday at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Paula is survived by her husband Steve, son, Chris Howell, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter, sisters, Carolyn Wilkins and Kathy Aldridge.
Family visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Holmes~Coffey-Murray Funeral home in Durant, Oklahoma. The service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Abundant Life Texoma church on Washington Street, Durant, Oklahoma.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the mission's fund at www.abundantlifetexoma.church Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral home www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More