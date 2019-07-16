Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Durant, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Platter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Paula Leone (Peterson) Platter

Send Flowers
Dr. Paula Leone (Peterson) Platter Obituary
Dr. Paula Leone Peterson Platter, of Denison, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Episcopal Church in Druant. A lunch reception will follow. Arrangments are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughter, Candy Horsley; her son, Lance Platter; two grandchildren; and five great-granchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeastern Foundation. 425 W. University, Durant, OK, 74701, 580-745-3378. Specify project 0027 in the check memo line.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.