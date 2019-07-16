|
|
|
Dr. Paula Leone Peterson Platter, of Denison, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Episcopal Church in Druant. A lunch reception will follow. Arrangments are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughter, Candy Horsley; her son, Lance Platter; two grandchildren; and five great-granchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeastern Foundation. 425 W. University, Durant, OK, 74701, 580-745-3378. Specify project 0027 in the check memo line.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019