1/
PAULA RENA GOLDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAULA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Rena Golden, age 48, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her residence. Her loving family was near her.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons; Joseph Golden of Pottsboro, TX, Quentin McKinney of Denton, TX, her mother; Karen Edwards of Pottsboro, TX, one granddaughter; brother; Tony Golden of
Dallas, TX, sisters; Lou Ann Golden of Denison, TX, Lorra Golden of Pottsboro, TX, other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a memorial service at a date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved