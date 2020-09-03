Paula Rena Golden, age 48, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her residence. Her loving family was near her.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons; Joseph Golden of Pottsboro, TX, Quentin McKinney of Denton, TX, her mother; Karen Edwards of Pottsboro, TX, one granddaughter; brother; Tony Golden of

Dallas, TX, sisters; Lou Ann Golden of Denison, TX, Lorra Golden of Pottsboro, TX, other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a memorial service at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store