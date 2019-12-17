Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Haggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Sue Haggard


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Sue Haggard Obituary
Paula Sue Haggard, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13th, 2019.
Paula was born to James Higgins and Arlene Hubbard on February 28th, 1955. She met the love of her life, Sherman Wayne Haggard, when she was 15 years old and they were married on March 4th, 1972. Paula devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and ministry. She was a talented musician and used her love of music to witness and inspire others. Paula was a prayer warrior and encourager until the very end. She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Haggard and parents James Higgins and Arlene Hubbard.
Paula is survived by her family, five children, Cheridy Martin and husband Dustyn Martin of Caddo Mills, Texas, Amy Warren and husband Jim Warren of McKinney, Texas, Ryan Haggard and wife Kerri Haggard of Sherman, Texas, Kenzi Singer and husband Blake Singer of Amarillo, Texas, and Laci Haggard of Sherman, Texas; ten grandchildren, Kaylee Martin, Maci Martin, Jacob Martin, Lexi Warren, Levi Warren, Karlee Haggard, Kaleb Haggard, Taytum Shaw, Karson Shaw, and Ava Singer; one great-grandchild, Asher Williams; Step mom, Wanda Higgins; two brothers Jim Higgins and Riley Higgins and two sisters Judy Pogue and Sheila Staples.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -