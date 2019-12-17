|
|
Paula Sue Haggard, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13th, 2019.
Paula was born to James Higgins and Arlene Hubbard on February 28th, 1955. She met the love of her life, Sherman Wayne Haggard, when she was 15 years old and they were married on March 4th, 1972. Paula devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and ministry. She was a talented musician and used her love of music to witness and inspire others. Paula was a prayer warrior and encourager until the very end. She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Haggard and parents James Higgins and Arlene Hubbard.
Paula is survived by her family, five children, Cheridy Martin and husband Dustyn Martin of Caddo Mills, Texas, Amy Warren and husband Jim Warren of McKinney, Texas, Ryan Haggard and wife Kerri Haggard of Sherman, Texas, Kenzi Singer and husband Blake Singer of Amarillo, Texas, and Laci Haggard of Sherman, Texas; ten grandchildren, Kaylee Martin, Maci Martin, Jacob Martin, Lexi Warren, Levi Warren, Karlee Haggard, Kaleb Haggard, Taytum Shaw, Karson Shaw, and Ava Singer; one great-grandchild, Asher Williams; Step mom, Wanda Higgins; two brothers Jim Higgins and Riley Higgins and two sisters Judy Pogue and Sheila Staples.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019