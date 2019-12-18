Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paula Sue Haggard Obituary
Paula Sue Haggard, 64, died Friday, December 13, 2019.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Cheridy Martin of Caddo Mills, Amy Warren of McKinney, Ryan Haggard of Sherman, Kenzi Singer of Amarillo, and Lacy Haggard of Sherman; step-mother, Wanda Higgins; sisters, Judy Pogue, and Sheila Staples; brothers, Jim Higgins, and Riley Higgins; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
