Pauline Francis (Tischler) Lubbers of Southmayd, Texas was born February 11, 1926 to Louis and Tillie Tischler in Pilot Point, Texas. She passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 94 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Pauline married William J. (Bill) Lubbers, January 16, 1951 in Pilot Point, Texas and celebrated 42 years of marriage before his passing in November of 1993.

Pauline was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Parish. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was very devoted to her family. She was an exceptional cook, especially her homemade rolls, kolaches and sweets. She was an experienced quilter, gardener and one of the hardest workers on the family farm; she especially loved driving the tractor. She was a cook for the S&S Consolidated High School, retiring in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Tischler and Tillie Fritcher Tischler, her husband William J. (Bill) Lubbers, son-in-law, David Vogel, brother, Robert (Butch) Tischler, sister, Virginia Tischler Lubbers, sister-in-law, Mary Ann Tischler and brother-in-law, Charles Cox.

She is survived by her loving children, son, Larry Lubbers of Southmayd and daughters, Linda Vogel of Muenster and Patsy Reeves (Rick) of Sherman. She had many grandchildren who loved her dearly, Dyann Campbell (Kelly), Laura Fuhrmann (Ted), Kim Moore, and Ryan Reeves (Shelley). Great-grandchildren are Sam, Josef, and Maddie Campbell, Alexis and Preston Reeves, Laura and Clayton Turbyfill Levi, Julia, Abigail, and David Fuhrmann. Siblings, Josie Cox, Mike Tischler, Lee Louie Tischler, and Marvin Tischler (Shirley), sister-n-law Lillie Tischler and several nieces and nephews.

The Rosary Service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home, visitation will follow from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October, 15, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 727 South Travis Street, Sherman, TX. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman, TX.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Parish, 727 South Travis Street, Sherman, TX.

