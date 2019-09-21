Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
Burial
Following Services
Pauline Jones Obituary
Pauline Jones, 65, of Sherman, died Thursday, September, 12 at her residence in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Chapel Church in Honey Grove. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Honey Grove. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her children, Jerome Jones of Dallas, and Amelia Jones of Sherman; sisters, Polly Mason of Sherman, and Annette Perry (Kevin) of Sherman; brother, Larry Jones of Sherman; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
