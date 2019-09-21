|
Pauline Jones, 65, of Sherman, died Thursday, September, 12 at her residence in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Chapel Church in Honey Grove. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Honey Grove. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her children, Jerome Jones of Dallas, and Amelia Jones of Sherman; sisters, Polly Mason of Sherman, and Annette Perry (Kevin) of Sherman; brother, Larry Jones of Sherman; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019