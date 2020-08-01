BONHAM–Pauline Owen Davis was born August 12, 1928 to Paul Lindsey and Mamie Pickens Owen at Ely, Texas. She passed away peacefully at her home in Sherman, Texas on July 27, 2020 at the age of 91 years.
She married N.H. Davis on May 4th 1996 in Bonham, Texas.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Lawrence R. Owen, Clyde R. Owen, Troy P. Owen.
Pauline was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Bonham, Texas.
She spent most of her life in Dallas, Texas. She retired from AT&T Telephone Company. Many years in the Yellow Pages Advertising Department, for several years she was a member of the "The Bell Telephone Singers Grays" in Dallas, Texas.
Pauline (Polly) will be missed by her relatives and friends.
Private Graveside Service will be held 11AM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. Pastor Wally Butts will officiate.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com