|
|
|
Pauline Wilma Robinson, 86, of Denison, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Harless Methodist Church in Denison. Bill Brown will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her son, Harold Robinson (Sherri) of Denison; sister-in-law, Mary Robinson of Denison; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019