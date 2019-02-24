|
Payden Lomar Leggins, 14 months old, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Children's Medical Center, Dallas.
Payden was born in Sherman, Texas on December 11, 2017, the son of Precious Leggins.
He loved his mom, big sister, all of his family, his Hot Wheel Cars, airplanes, firetrucks and Mickey Mouse. Everyone that knew him loved him so much, he had the sweetest smile ever.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Reverend James Wilson officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery.
Payden is survived by his mother Precious Leggins; sister Paitlynn Leggins; grandparents Vashunda Leggins and Donald Kelly and great-grandparents Glenda Leggins and Billy Grayson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019