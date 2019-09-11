|
DENISON-Pearl Earlene Boone, 84, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A visitation for Earlene will begin at 9:00 am, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Bratcher Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Bratcher Funeral Home at 1:00 pm on Thursday with Rev. Tim Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Earlene was born Saturday, January 5, 1935 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Gladys Earl Gustafson and Helen Florence Brown. She married Doyce Emmitt Boone on October 25, 1952 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2008.
She avidly collected lighthouses and found peace in watching the flight of butterflies. She could be found reading Christian based novels while drinking Diet 7 UP and enjoying Fritos. Earlene's kindness and love for her family came directly from the direction of her bible, which she read daily.
She is survived by son Rick Boone and wife Donna of Denison; daughters Sandra Perdue and husband Bobby of Lancaster, Texas, Tammy Ford and husband Tony of Lancaster, Texas; sister Pat Smith of St. Joseph, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019