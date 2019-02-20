Resources More Obituaries for Pearl Battaglia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pearl Marie (Carney) Battaglia

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Pearl Marie (Carney) Battaglia passed from this life Saturday February 16, 2019.

She will join her husband in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, Connecticut at a later date.

Pearl Marie was born to Joe & Fannie (Gillum) Carney January 18, 1923 along with a her twin, Earl Lee.

She Married Joseph John Battaglia Oct. 2, 1943 in Grayson County, Texas. They met when he came for a visit to her parents home as a military friend of Earl. They made their home in Connecticut for almost 50 years before her husbands death in 1992.

He called her 'His Yellow Rose of Texas'.

She returned to Texas in 2003 to be close to her Texas family and away from the Winter Snow storms. Many games and trips to the casino happened in those few years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Emit, Earl, J.W. (Dub) and sisters, Edna (Dodson) and Ruth (Brookshear).

Her love of Laughter, Cooking and Sewing were among the first and last memories of Pearl. She was always there to give a hand if needed. Her Chocolate Chip Cookies were a necessity At ANY gathering.

She is survived by daughter, Paulette Carney Pugh and husband John of Sherman, TX, sons Joesph Battaglia & wife Audra of Sherman, TX, and Raymond Earl Battaglia & Jackie Carnevalla of South Salem, New York.

Grandchildren Tony Chancellor and Laura of Tom Bean, TX, Todd Chancellor and Tina of McKinney, TX, Phillip Pugh and Brandi of Valley Center, CA, Joe Battaglia and Julie of Frisco, TX, Bryan Battaglia of Montgomery, AL, Cory and Cara Battaglia of Danbury CT., Raymond and Dina Battaglia of Fairfield, CT., Lisa (Battaglia) Toth of New Town, CT., Todd, Erik, and Vanessa; twenty-one great -grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

Extra Blessings go to her Caregivers over the past year. The leader Gloria Crockett was a Very Special, Caring, and Knowledgeable person. She looks to her function to help is, not only the person that she is giving the care but, the Whole Family that loves her patient. Also, Elizabeth, Theresa along with more helpers along the year journey.

More special people were always available and some that gave Pearl assistance every day.

Thanks to ALL at Home Hospice for supplying her needed supplies but mostly for the love and compassion for the past year. With a very special Thanks to Vickie & Arie.

The family requests memorials be sent to Home Hospice of Grayson County , 505 W. Center St., Sherman, TX 75090 or a . Published in The Herald Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries