DENISON-Funeral services for Pearl Napier will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 8 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Goodwin will officiate. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Mrs. Napier, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 6 in Denison.
Pearl was born December 5, 1936 in Houston to the late Jack and Lora (Hebert) Shandley. Mrs. Napier was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who faithfully loved her family. She helped raise several generations of children and will be dearly missed. She was also devout in her faith.
Mrs. Napier is survived by one daughter, Debbie Freeman and her husband Eddie of Sherman; two grandchildren, Shelley Jones of Whitesboro and Justin Freeman of Denison; two great grandchildren, Tiffany and Kourtney Patterson, both of Denison; five great great grandchildren; six siblings, Jack Shandley, Bob Shandley, JoAnn McCaleb, Gran Shandley, Sarah Martz, and Alvin Shandley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred Napier.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.