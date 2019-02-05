Peggy Ann Arrison, 72, died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at her residence in Denison.

Peggy was born on September 15, 1946 in Long Branch, New Jersey, the daughter of Aron and Iona L. Mason Styron. She was later adopted by her parents, Clayton Reed and Winifred Inez (Kemp) Curtis. She graduated high school in Santa Ana, California. She and John Arrison, Jr. were married on April 17, 1966 in Santa Ana.. Peggy worked as a retail clerk for Wonder Bread.

She is survived by her husband John Arrison, Jr. of the home; daughters Amber Arrison and Stephanie Arrison Teigan both of Denison; brothers Aron Styron, Jr. and Johnny Styron both of North Carolina; sisters Bonnie Horna of Pennsylvania and Susie Styron of North Carolina and three grandchildren Sammy Arrison, Nicholas Akard and Tabitha Whipple and her husband Wade.

According to Peggy Ann's wishes, she was cremated and no services are planned.

Memorials in her name may be donated to: Reading is Fundamental at www. [email protected] . (Underscore between the f and the m.)

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneral home.net. Published in The Herald Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2019