Peggy Belle Linne, 79 of Broussard, Louisiana died February 2, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital.
Funeral services at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove, Texas. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
She is survived by daughters Tami (Jim) Beck of Broussard, LA; and Brandi (David) Faultus of Midland, son Larry (Deborah) Linne of Fort Collins, Co; eight grandchildren and and five great grandchildren.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, please donate to any Alzheimer's Charity in memory of Peggy Linne.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019
