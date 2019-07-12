Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Grove Hill Methodist Church
Leonard, TX
Peggy Brewer McIntire Obituary
Peggy Ann Brewer McIntire, 78, of Leonard, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Leonard Manor in Leonard.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grove Hill Methodist Church in Leonard. Jackie Trenholm and Michele McIntire will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard.
She is survived by her sons, David Miller Feagan of Leonard, and Ronald Clark Feagan of Gilroy, CA; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 12, 2019
