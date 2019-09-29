|
Peggy (Charlene) Dodson, 80, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Sherman.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Morre Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Debi Scarborough (William) of Sherman; brother, Leland Rice of Covington, TN; sisters, Bettie R. Howard of Sherman, and Sandra Johnson of Knoxville, TN; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Please visi t the online registry at www.johnsonmorrefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019