Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy "Charlene" Dodson

Send Flowers
Peggy "Charlene" Dodson Obituary
Peggy (Charlene) Dodson, 80, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Sherman.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Morre Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Debi Scarborough (William) of Sherman; brother, Leland Rice of Covington, TN; sisters, Bettie R. Howard of Sherman, and Sandra Johnson of Knoxville, TN; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Please visi t the online registry at www.johnsonmorrefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.