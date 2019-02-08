Peggy Jean Housewright, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 5, 2019; surrounded by her two loving sons and daughter in law. She was born August 15, 1942 in Collinsville, Texas to Homer & Opal Todd. Peggy was a longtime resident of Howe, Texas where she raised her two sons and was a member of the First Baptist Church located in Howe.

Peggy worked in banking her whole career and met so many people who would call her a friend. She made a habit of putting others before herself and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be sorely missed by all her friends and family.

Peggy leaves behind her son Terry House wright, daughter in law Joanna Housewright, granddaughter Grace and grandson Trenton. Her son Keith House wright, daughter in law Jill Housewright, granddaughter Courtney Orloff, grandsons Aston and Nick Hayes and great grandson Jude Hayes. She also leaves behind many family and friends who will all miss her dearly.

Services for Peggy, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Howe, burial will follow at Hall Cemetery, in Howe. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home, Friday, February 8, 2019.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation. www.alz.org

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX 75495, 903-482-5225.

