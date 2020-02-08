|
Peggy Jean Lamb, age 85, of Colbert, OK, passed away with her family near, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Southern Pointe Nursing Home, Colbert, OK.
She is survived by her children; M.A. Lamb of Cartwright, OK & Ken Booe, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren other family & many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Colbert, OK. Interment will be at Hebron Cemetery, Bells, TX. Family & friends visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 6 – 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020