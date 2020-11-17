Peggy Luellen Shelton, age 61, of Denison, TX, passed away at Texoma Health Care, Sherman, TX, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Peggy was born on January 17, 1959, in Texas to Bill Rodgerson & Willie Cottle Rodgerson.

She is survived by her husband; Alan Shelton, her children; April of Denton, TX, Zechariah of Denison, TX, Christa of Sherman, TX, one grandchild; other extended family and friends.

The family is planning a private service at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

