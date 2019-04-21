Sherman- Funeral services for Peggy Luleen Smith will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 22 at Waldo Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Ms. Smith, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 17 at Texoma Healthcare.

Peggy was born January 23, 1939 in Sherman, Texas. Her parents were J.B. Smith and Frances Winnifrid Groce Smith. She has an older sister, Shirley and a younger brother, Donald.

Peggy enjoyed a variety of activities while growing up. She liked fishing with the family, helping her Granddad sell water melons during the summer, swimming at the municipal pool and going to movies at the drive-in theater. One of the major activities of the Smith family centered around baseball. Her dad coached, her mother kept score and her brother played ball. The girls watched a lot of games. Peggy learned to play the steel guitar and often got together with some family members to play. She also learned to play the viola and played in the high school orchestra when she was in the 8th grade.

While a senior in high school, she worked half days as a nurse aid at Wilson N. Jones Hospital. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1957 and after graduation, nursing school was the next step. Peggy attended Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She worked at WNJ Hospital until she entered the Air Force in 1962.

While in the Air Force she was stationed at bases in Utah, Illinois, Mississippi, Libya, Texas and Alaska. She served as an operating room nurse and/or flight nurse during 12 years of service.

After leaving the Air Force she went back to school; finishing a bachelor's degree from Dallas Baptist University and a master's degree from Southern Methodist University. While attending school she also worked full-time at the VA Hospital in Dallas. Upon retirement she cared for her mother until 1995.

Ms. Smith was a longtime member of Forest Ave. Baptist Church. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Smith Hagan of Sherman; brother, Donald Smith Sr and wife Carolyn Mae of Santee, CA; nephews, Philip R. Hagan and wife Cheryl of Hawkins, TX, S. Russell Hagan of Sherman, Donald J. Smith Jr and wife Idalia of El Cajon, CA, and Scotty D. Smith and wife Kekei of Lakeside, CA; niece, Kailin Mae Smith of Santee, CA; cousins, Luraye Meek Wysocki of Sherman and Bernice Meek Worthington of Rockwall; and her beloved dog, Pedro.

