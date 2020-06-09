Penny Lynn Suggs, age 45, of Durant, OK, died at her residence on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Christian Eshelman & Michael of Durant, OK, Monica Walker & Gary Jolly of Durant, OK, Alysa McClour & Brian of Durant, OK, eight grandchildren, her sister; Karen Rusher of MO, her brothers; Ted Cotton of Olney, TX & Erik McConnell of Washington DC and other extended family & many friends.
In memory of Penny a party will be held on June 9th, 3:00 P.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.