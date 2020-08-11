1/
PERCILLA ANN TADLOCK
BONHAM–Graveside services for Percilla Ann Tadlock, age 75, of Ector, TX will be at 10:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Fannin Memorial Garden. Bro. Cary Kinnaird will officiate. Mrs. Tadlock joined our heavenly father on Thursday, August 6, 2020 while at her home in Ector.
Percilla is survived by son, Bartley Tadlock of the home; one grandson, 3 great grandchildren, brothers, Claude Robbins and wife Lea of Ravenna, TX and Rickey Dea Robbins and wife Joan of Bonham, TX; sister, Belinda Hall and husband Rickey Doyle of Whitewright, TX and Ann Nell Robbins of Union, MS; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
No formal visitation will be held Mrs. Tadlock will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 during normal business hours.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
