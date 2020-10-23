Or Copy this URL to Share

Perry Dale Pence, age 65, of Denison, TX, passed away at Homestead of Sherman, TX on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Kathy "(Kille) Pence, two grandchildren, his mother-in-law; Mary Kille of Grand Praire, TX, his brothers-in-law; Steve Kille & wife Yoko of Grand Praire, TX, James Kille & wife Linda of Dallas, TX, Dr. Morris Kille, JR & wife Barbara of Springfield, MO.

A memorial service is planned with the date to be announced.

