1/
PERRY DALE PENCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry Dale Pence, age 65, of Denison, TX, passed away at Homestead of Sherman, TX on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Kathy "(Kille) Pence, two grandchildren, his mother-in-law; Mary Kille of Grand Praire, TX, his brothers-in-law; Steve Kille & wife Yoko of Grand Praire, TX, James Kille & wife Linda of Dallas, TX, Dr. Morris Kille, JR & wife Barbara of Springfield, MO.
A memorial service is planned with the date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved