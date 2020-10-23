Perry Dale Pence, age 65, of Denison, TX, passed away at Homestead of Sherman, TX on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Kathy "(Kille) Pence, two grandchildren, his mother-in-law; Mary Kille of Grand Praire, TX, his brothers-in-law; Steve Kille & wife Yoko of Grand Praire, TX, James Kille & wife Linda of Dallas, TX, Dr. Morris Kille, JR & wife Barbara of Springfield, MO.
A memorial service is planned with the date to be announced.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.