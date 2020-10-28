Philip "Danny" Powell, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma left this life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 61. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday October 28th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday October 29th at the First Baptist Church in Durant with Bro. Roger Speers and Bro. Anthony Williams officiating. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.

Mr. Powell is survived by his beloved Mother, Maridell Powell of the home. Mr. Powell's service will be available for viewing on our FB page at 2:00 PM.Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

