SHERMAN–It is with sadness that the family of Philip Klas shares his passing on September 7,
2020 following an extended bout with cancer. Born Philip Anthony Klas to Raymond (Buster) Klas and Eveline Hill Klas on March 21, 1956.
He was a graduate of Sherman High School and a longtime member of East Sherman Baptist
Church. For many years, he was in the home building business with his father and brother, Stephen. Phil was a loving son who took care of his mother and father in their declining years.
On November 21, 2017, Phil married Marie Cardoza, the love of his life. He was an honest, God-fearing man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by Marie, aunts Robbie Tellman, Margie Hill, and Joyce Hill. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday 1:00PM September 11, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home in
Sherman, Texas. Rev. Danny Wood will officiate Committal services will follow at Friendship
Cemetery in Sherman, Texas.
