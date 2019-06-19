Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Dale Miller


1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Phillip Dale Miller Obituary
Phillip 'Dale' Miller, 74, of Denison, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.
A graveside family service was Friday, June 14 at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro. Reverend Jerry Coffman officiated. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
He is survived by sons, Christopher Miller; and Terry Miller; daughter, Leah Stowers and husband Stan; sister, Myrna Hague of Mustang, Okla.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.