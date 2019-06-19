|
Phillip 'Dale' Miller, 74, of Denison, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.
A graveside family service was Friday, June 14 at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro. Reverend Jerry Coffman officiated. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
He is survived by sons, Christopher Miller; and Terry Miller; daughter, Leah Stowers and husband Stan; sister, Myrna Hague of Mustang, Okla.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 19, 2019
