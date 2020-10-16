Phillip Edward Kennedy passed from mortality on October 12, 2020 due to cancer.

Phil was born in Claypool, Arizona on July 30, 1934.

Phil is survived by both of his siblings, Howard Kennedy with wife Ling of Phoenix, Arizona and Mary Boyd of Glendale, Arizona; his two children Keith Kennedy with wife Janene of Tom Bean, Texas and Kathleen Elsbury with husband Stephen of Aztec, New Mexico as well as six grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one-hour prior of service. Burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.

