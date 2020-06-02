Phillip Warren Shaffer, 73, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Denison, Texas.

Philip is survived by his family, wife, Tracy Shaffer of Denison, TX; stepson, Brandon Rudd of Anna, TX; step daughter, Stephanie Rudd Baca of Bells, TX; two grandchildren of Anna, TX; sister, Phyllis Turney of Midland, TX; one niece, five great nephews and one great niece.

Phillip will be cremated according to his wishes. Family visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. There will be a memorial service held at a later date to be announced at Southside Baptist Church, due to the virus restrictions.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

