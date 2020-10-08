Phillis Elaine Blankenship 72, of Hendrix, Oklahoma was welcomed in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas. She was born December 26, 1947 Surviving are Daughters Amy Manry and husband Larry, Lora Stanglin and husband Gary and Christi Blankenship and wife Lisbet. 6 Grandchildren 8 Great Grandchildren. Sisters Patricia Garvin and husband Paul and Clara Richardson. Brother Edwin Richardson. Numerous Nieces and Nephews and special Friend Terry Terrell. A Celebration of LIfe for Phillis Elaine Blankenship will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning October 9, 2020 at the Kemp Baptist Church with John Branch officiating. Burial will follow in the Kemp Cemetery. The Family night will be held from 5-7 Thursday evening at the Church. Arrangements are Entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma.

