Mrs. Phoneal McCoy Hostetler, 95, of the Brookston Community, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Jerry Hostetler officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hostetler was born on December 3, 1924 in the West Post Oak Community of Lamar County. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Cowboys, and Texas Rangers. She loved listening to country music, especially Gene Watson, and watching the Game Show network. She was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harrison Hostetler, daughter, Pamila Jo Gordon, parents, Grady and Bessie McCoy, brother, Preston McCoy, and sisters, Helen Bryan, Treva Ellis, and Sue Roach.
Mrs. Hostetler is survived by children, Peggy Sue Talley and husband, Jake, Pamila's husband, Don, Penny Lou Edwards and husband, Orville, and Joe Neal Hostetler and wife, Jody; grandchildren, Mona Green and husband, Mark, Melissa Robertson and husband, Shawn, Michael Gordon and wife, Amy, Sean Gordon and wife, Tara Tang, Joseph Edwards, Kasey Gaston and husband, Jeremy, Tyler Edwards, Jeffrey Hostetler, Wesley Hostetler, Aaron Hostetler, and Matthew Cannada and wife, Ali; great-grandchildren, Matthew Hodges and wife, Julie, Kristen Boehler and husband, Chris, Cristal Green, Andrew Exum and fiance', Georgiana Plemons , Austin Exum, Lucas Robertson, Alivia Robertson, Jesse Gordon, Madison Gordon and her beloved, Andrew Hackler, Zachary Gordon and his beloved, Abigail Burns, Riley Gordon, Elizabeth Gaston, Abigail Gaston, Elijah Gaston, and Macon Cannada; great-great grandchildren, Addelyn Hodges and Hudson Hodges; brother, Billy McCoy and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hostetler family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020