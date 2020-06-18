Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis Ann Estes, age 78, of Davis, OK, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.

Left to cherish her memories are her children; Kelly Payne & Don, Scott Hill & Karen, David Hill & Heather, Dana Hill & Randy Ricks, nine grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren, other extended family & friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

