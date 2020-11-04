Phyllis Joyce Page, 96, of Denton, TX passed away on October 25th, 2020 at the Carriage House in Denton, TX.
Mrs. Page was born August 24, 1924 in Durant, OK to William and Minnie Bell Voorhees Harris and was the youngest of 10 children.
Mrs. Page was married to Bill Page in 1941 and they soon moved to Denison, TX to start their family. She was active in many civic organizations and was a faithful member of Waples Memorial Church in Denison. Mrs. Page built a very successful career in Retail for such companies as Lilley's Department Store, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penny and the Collegiate Shop.
Survivors include her daughter Phyllis Kay Page, son Gary Page and wife Linda Page, granddaughter Lindsey Page, grandson Travis Page and great grandson Ryder Page. Memorials can be sent to the Dementia Society of American
.
Services have been entrusted and are currently pending with Bratcher Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
for the Page family.