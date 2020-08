Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis June Cork, age 78, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at WNJ Hospital in Sherman, Texas.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russell; children, Michael Dominguez, and Mark Dominguez of Portage, Indiana; three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Keeping with Phyllis's wishes there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

