POLLY GILBERT
BONHAM-Funeral services for Margaret Ann "Polly" Gilbert age 79 of Savoy will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday July 12, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Honey Grove. Dr. Rodney Sprayberry, Rev. Jake Caylor, and Pastor Randy Dority will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Flowers, Taylor Harris, Jared Toland, Jimmy Hevron, Tim Peebles, and Kevin Barber. Named as honorary pallbearers Bob Summers, Denny Holman, Darrell Hall, Mickey Collins, Ronnie Rhudy, Stan Barker, Pat Hilliard, and Billy Joe Nelms.
Private family interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. Mrs. Gilbert will lie in state Saturday from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham for those who would like to view and register.
Margaret Ann (Flowers) Gilbert was born April 8, 1941 in Honey Grove, TX. The daughter of Tom and Mary Louise (Clark) Flowers. She married W.T. "Dub" Gilbert on August 7, 1959 in Honey Grove and he preceded her in death November 18, 2011. Polly later married Clyde King Hall in 2014 and he preceded her in death October 14, 2017.
Polly and W.T. were very active in Camp Fire Girls when their daughter Donna joined at the age of 11. Polly was a group leader for many years and then served on the board along with her husband W.T. In 1978 W.T., Polly and Donna were honored at the annual banquet. Polly received the Luther Halsey Gylick award, the highest award in Camp Fire, W.T. was presented the Earnest Thompson Seton Award, and Donna received her 10 year pin.
Margaret "Polly" Gilbert began her 47 year courthouse career in 1959 after her high school graduation. She worked many years as a clerk and spent the last 27 years of her career serving as Fannin County Clerk. One of her highlights while serving at the courthouse was receiving County Clerk for the State of Texas in 2005-2006, awarded by the County and District Clerk's Association of Texas.
Polly is survived by her daughter Donna Caylor and husband Byron of Savoy, grandchildren Callie (Caylor) Harris and husband Taylor of Greenville, TX., Jake Caylor and wife Crystal of Bonham, greatgranddaughter Beckett Caylor, also her brother Bob Flowers of Paris, sister-in-law June Flowers of Bonham. Stepdaughter Susan Hall Fajardo, stepsons Ken Hall and Jon Hall, and sister-in-laws Jo Hall and Linda Paraschak. Additionally survived by special daughters Margaret Kincaid Melton, Kristi Ashlock Bradshaw, special son Todd Ashlock, along with forever friends Jane Dodson, Sue Hale, Lily Peeler, Elaine Ashlock, and Dorothy Collins. Along with her parents and husbands Polly was also preceded in death by sister Tommie Stanford, brother Bill Flowers, and nephew Johnny Flowers.
Funeral attendees are asked to please wear a face cover and practice social distancing when possible.
Online condolonces can be made at www.coopersorrells.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
