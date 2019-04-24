|
Pedro P. Cardoza Jr., 95, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Woodlands Place in Denison.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison. Pastor John Boone will officiate. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. April 24.
He is survived by his wife, Guadalupe Sanchez de Cardoza; sons, Pedro Cardoza II, Jose Cardoza, Pedro Cardoza III; daughters, Carmen Hernandez, Alicia Cardoza; brother Benito Cardoza; nineteen grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
