Prentis F. Nichols, age 83, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence with his family near, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Prentis was born on September 10, 1937 in Tishomingo, OK to Jason Nichols & Deborah Yowell Nichols.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Nichols of 34 years, his children; Jim Nichols & Gwen of Mountain Home, TX, Jennifer Jordan & Todd of Hamilton, TX, Cherry Urvanski of Denison, TX, Kelli Urvanski & Jimmy of Van Alstyne, TX, David Clements & Tasha of Sherman, TX, his sister; Pat Young of Colbert, OK, eighteen grandchildren, twenty two great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, 3:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store