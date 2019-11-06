|
On Saturday, November 2, 2019 the Lord called our precious angel, Presley Layne Mitchell, age 11, back to her heavenly home.
Presley entered this world July 22, 2008 in Sherman, Texas, the daughter of Amber Mitchell and Jason Mitchell. She was a 6th grade student at B. McDaniel Middle School in Denison. Presley was very active in sports, especially softball. She was a proud member of the Texas Attitude Fast-pitch Softball Association. Her love for the sport and her fellow teammates was fierce. She was very dedicated to everything she did in her life. She was a very determined young Christian girl and she loved the Lord. She enjoyed music, playing on her phone, spending time with family, and hanging out with her friends. Presley was the sunshine in the life of many people and will always be remembered deeply in our hearts forever and always.
Presley leaves behind her beloved family, mother, Amber Mitchell of Denison, TX; father, Jason Mitchell of Bells, TX; step-father, Bradley Johnson of Denison, TX; siblings, Paxton Mitchell of Denison, TX; Jace Mitchell of Sherman, TX; Kaylee Mitchell of Pottsboro, TX; Chloe Mitchell of Oklahoma; grandparents, Linda Lilley of Denison, TX; Bonnie and Jerry Clay of Denison, TX; J. C. Mitchell of Denison, TX; Robert and Wendy Johnson of Denison, TX; Brenda and Bill Mischkot of Denison, TX; great-grandparents, Jack and Elsie Lilley of Denison, TX; and June Mitchell of Denison, TX; great-aunt (like a 2nd mom) Sharon 'Sissy' Kniffin, aunts and uncles, Brandon and Lori Skipper, Amber Clay, Haylee Mitchell, Matt and Amy Johnson, Chris Johnson many great-uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Lilley.
Funeral services for Presley will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck McQueen officiating. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Mitchell, Bradley Johnson, Brandon Skipper, James Bryant, Jackie Murrell, Marcus Davis, Ty Paddock, and Chuck Milner.
Memorials may be made to Presley Mitchell Memorial at any Landmark Bank.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019